Morgan Park neighbors help save school from burglary

CHICAGO-- There are a lot of longtime residents in this area. And neighbors say it goes without question...when they see something wrong they speak up.

It was around 3:30 a.m. Friday, burglars got into Esmond Elementary School near 112th and Homewood, loading TV's, computers, and other electronics into a white truck that was parked on the street.

A neighbor who did not want to be on camera says she quickly called police after she spotted two men trying to break a window at the school-- maybe going back for more.

Officers recovered the truck and, most of the stolen electronics. She says some items were found in the yard of a home nearby.

The men abandoned the truck and most of the stolen items.

Chicago Police said officers responded to a burglar alarm in the 1800 block of W. Montvale at approximately 3:19 a.m., and observed a white truck containing miscellaneous items that had been taken from the location. All items were recovered.

No one is in custody at this time. Area South is investigating.