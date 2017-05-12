LAPD prevents high-rise suicide jump

A distraught woman sat perched atop a high-rise in Sherman Oaks, California as first-responders delicately tried to talk her off the roof.

Every time they got close, she threatened to jump 22 floors to her death.

But an officer kept her talking and successfully distracted her, while other officers wrapped safety harnesses around themselves, and approached her from behind.

Finally, they made their move, grabbing her and pulling her back onto the roof.

She is safe, and so are her rescuers.

Police aren’t saying yet what drove her to the near suicide.