CHICAGO-- A police officer has been shot on the city’s west side.

The shooting occurred just after 2:00 p.m. on the 4600 block of West Maypole in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the officer was transported to Loyola Hospital and is in stable condition.

The offender sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

