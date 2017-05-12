Hedges powers Padres to 6-3 victory over slumping White Sox

CHICAGO — Austin Hedges homered and drove in three runs with two out, and the San Diego Padres handed the Chicago White Sox their sixth straight loss with a 6-3 victory on Friday night.

Matt Szczur also homered on the first pitch of only the 10th game ever between the teams. Wil Myers went deep in the ninth, Allen Cordoba had three hits and Jhoulys Chacin (4-3) pitched into the seventh inning, helping San Diego bounce back from a disappointing 5-2 loss at Texas.

Hedges grounded a two-run double down the third base line in the third, giving the Padres a 3-0 lead. He delivered again with two out in the fifth, hitting a drive to left off Miguel Gonzalez (3-3) for his eighth homer.

Leury Garcia connected twice for the White Sox, who have dropped nine of 11 overall. He had four homers in 183 career games coming into the day.

Garcia’s fourth homer of the season chased Chacin and trimmed San Diego’s lead to 5-3 with one out in the seventh. But the Padres used four relievers to close out their second win in their last nine games.

Ryan Buchter worked the eighth and Brandon Maurer got three outs for his fifth save in six chances. Maurer also pitched Thursday night against the Rangers and allowed four runs in the ninth inning, including Mike Napoli’s game-ending, three-run shot.

Buchter got some help from his defense when first baseman Yangervis Solarte went into the stands for a terrific catch on Matt Davidson’s foul popup for the final out of the inning.

Gonzalez allowed five runs and eight hits in five innings. The right-hander also walked four and struck out two in his third straight loss.