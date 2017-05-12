Dear Tom,

Has the highest temperature in the country risen to 100 degrees or higher in every month of the year?

Sharon Marter,

Milwaukee

Dear Sharon,

It has not, but it has come close. The nation’s highest temperature has risen to at least 100 degrees in eleven of the year’s twelve months, with January being the single exception. The highest temperature ever recorded nationally (in all 50 states) in January is 98 degrees on January 17 in 1936 and again in 1954 at Laredo, Texas. (Laredo’s elevation is 421 feet.) The highest temperature ever recorded in the month of December stands at 100 degrees, as recorded at La Mesa, Calif., on December 8, 1938. In the remaining ten months (February through November), the nation’s highest temperature has reached at least 105 degrees. The all-time high is 134 at Furnace Creek in Death Valley, Calif., on July 10, 1913.