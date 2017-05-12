Easy to find foods can help you fuel up and slim down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On the Medical Watch: It’s not about what you don’t eat. It’s about what you do eat. Whether it’s 5 or 10 pounds, you can slim down by fueling your body with the right foods.

Registered dietitian Vicki Shanta Retelny says, “It’s really about the quality of calories you’re taking in. It’s not about one specific food that’s going to make you lose weight miraculous.”

But there are some choices that can make a significant impact -- one comes in at just 70 calories.

“People that do eat eggs for breakfast versus something like a bagel actually do trim their body mass index and their waist line,” Vicki says. “And they probably eat fewer calories throughout the day because protein is going to satisfy you longer and actually keep your blood sugar more stable throughout the day.”

To keep the effect going throughout the day, add fiber-packed leafy greens whenever and wherever you can.

“Leafy greens give you higher volume for the calories plus you’re getting a lot of potassium, vitamin c, vitamin k, magnesium,” Vicki says. “You’re getting a lot of nutrients.”

Another staple? Beans, chickpeas and lentils. They are all are loaded with protein and fiber.

Vicki says she encourage people add beans to salads and soups. “Make sure you are getting some beans because you will feel satisfied for a long time. … If you buy them in cans rinse and drain them because they do have a sodium solution on them. If you buy them dry you’re going to have to soak them overnight and then cook them the next day.”

And for something to snack on and sip go green.

“There’s 100 calories in 30 pistachios so you’re getting not that many calories for a lot of pistachios,” Vicki says. “Green tea is loaded with these plant chemicals that really do help your body in numerous ways … it can help speed up metabolic rate a bit.”

It’s making small changes that can make a big difference.

