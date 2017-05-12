× Cubs Game Notes For Friday @ St. Louis

* The Cubs took two of three from the Cardinals in St. Louis April 2-6, with all three games being decided by two runs or less (another game was postponed). Chicago has now won six of its last eight road games in this series.

* Of the 140 runs allowed by the Cardinals this season, just 40 have scored when there have been two outs in the inning; that 28.6 percent is the lowest in the majors.

* The Cubs lost 3-0 to the Rockies on Wednesday, managing to record just three hits off Colorado’s pitchers. Chicago went 0-for-5 with men in scoring position in the loss, and is now batting .220 with RISP this season (26th, MLB).

* Jedd Gyorko is batting .391 (9/23) with seven runs batted in during the Cardinals’ current six-game win streak. However, he is 0-for-6 with three strikeouts against the Cubs this season.

* Eddie Butler is scheduled to make his MLB season debut on Friday after starting 2017 in the minors. He is winless (0-4) in his last 13 MLB appearances (six starts), posting an 8.20 ERA and .354 opponent average during this streak.

* The fourth has been Michael Wacha’s problem inning this season; he has a 7.50 (5/6.0) ERA and .407 (11/27) opponent BA in the fourth, compared to a 2.35 ERA and .206 opponent BA in all other innings.