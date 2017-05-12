Chicago-area Hydrologic River stage/Flood Forecasts
Minor Flooding is forecast for the segment of the Illinois River at LaSalle affecting Bureau, LaSalle and Putnam Counties, the Fox River at Montgomery affecting Kane and Kendall Counties, and the Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake and Newton Counties in Indiana.
A Flood Advisory for rivers near bankfull, and at action levels, but not expected to flood is in effect on the Fox River at Algonquin affecting Kane and McHenry Counties, the Illinois River at Morris affecting Grundy County, and the Rock River at Byron and Dixon affecting Ogle and Lee Counties respectively.
Rivers under Flood warnings/Advisories are shown in green on the highlighted map.
Below is a listing of Chicago-area river stages issued earlier today by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office along with their Flood Forecasts…
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Fri May 12 2017
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 3.19 07 AM Fri -0.47
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 4.90 06 AM Fri -0.26
Gurnee 7.0 4.89 06 AM Fri -0.47
Lincolnshire 12.5 9.76 07 AM Fri -0.27
Des Plaines 15.0 12.00 07 AM Fri -0.59
River Forest 16.0 10.02 07 AM Fri -0.23
Riverside 7.0 5.49 07 AM Fri -0.33
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 9.16 06 AM Fri M Advisory
Montgomery 13.0 13.07 07 AM Fri -0.19 Minor
Dayton 12.0 11.72 06 AM Fri 0.19
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 19.26 07 AM Fri -0.67
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 9.55 06 AM Fri -0.19
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 -0.02 07 AM Fri 0.00
Shorewood 6.5 4.86 07 AM Fri 0.16
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 7.83 06 AM Fri 0.49
Foresman 18.0 14.56 07 AM Fri -0.19
Chebanse 16.0 11.82 07 AM Fri 0.03
Iroquois 18.0 16.78 07 AM Fri -0.44
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 14.82 07 AM Fri -1.57
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 7.65 07 AM Fri 0.27
Kouts 11.0 8.52 07 AM Fri 0.19
Shelby 9.0 9.48 07 AM Fri 0.14 Minor
Momence 5.0 3.71 07 AM Fri 0.00
Wilmington 6.5 4.62 07 AM Fri 0.07
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 5.13 06 AM Fri -2.76
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 3.46 07 AM Fri -0.57
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 7.69 07 AM Fri -0.96
South Holland 16.5 10.14 06 AM Fri -0.78
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 5.23 07 AM Fri -0.42
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 6.90 07 AM Fri -0.46
Leonore 16.0 10.08 07 AM Fri 0.08
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 13.03 07 AM Fri 0.11
Ottawa 463.0 462.68 06 AM Fri 0.28
La Salle 20.0 24.20 07 AM Fri 0.64 Minor
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 5.70 07 AM Fri -0.79
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 4.59 07 AM Fri 0.17
Perryville 12.0 10.40 06 AM Fri 0.73
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 9.80 07 AM Fri 0.32
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 7.47 06 AM Fri 0.07
Latham Park 10.0 7.99 07 AM Fri 0.06
Rockford 9.0 3.80 07 AM Fri 0.04
Byron 13.0 10.97 07 AM Fri 0.48
Dixon 16.0 13.04 06 AM Fri 0.48