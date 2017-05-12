Chicago-area Hydrologic River stage/Flood Forecasts

Minor Flooding is forecast for the segment of the Illinois River at LaSalle affecting Bureau, LaSalle and Putnam Counties, the Fox River at Montgomery affecting Kane and Kendall Counties, and the Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake and Newton Counties in Indiana.

A Flood Advisory for rivers near bankfull, and at action levels, but not expected to flood is in effect on the Fox River at Algonquin affecting Kane and McHenry Counties, the Illinois River at Morris affecting Grundy County, and the Rock River at Byron and Dixon affecting Ogle and Lee Counties respectively.

Rivers under Flood warnings/Advisories are shown in green on the highlighted map.

Below is a listing of Chicago-area river stages issued earlier today by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office along with their Flood Forecasts…

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Fri May 12 2017

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave   7.0       3.19  07 AM Fri  -0.47

Des Plaines River
Russell              7.0       4.90  06 AM Fri  -0.26
Gurnee               7.0       4.89  06 AM Fri  -0.47
Lincolnshire        12.5       9.76  07 AM Fri  -0.27
Des Plaines         15.0      12.00  07 AM Fri  -0.59
River Forest        16.0      10.02  07 AM Fri  -0.23
Riverside            7.0       5.49  07 AM Fri  -0.33

Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater  9.5       9.16  06 AM Fri      M Advisory
Montgomery          13.0      13.07  07 AM Fri  -0.19 Minor
Dayton              12.0      11.72  06 AM Fri   0.19

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook         19.5      19.26  07 AM Fri  -0.67

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville         11.5       9.55  06 AM Fri  -0.19

Du Page River
Plainfield          12.0      -0.02  07 AM Fri   0.00
Shorewood            6.5       4.86  07 AM Fri   0.16

Iroquois River
Rensselaer          12.0       7.83  06 AM Fri   0.49
Foresman            18.0      14.56  07 AM Fri  -0.19
Chebanse            16.0      11.82  07 AM Fri   0.03
Iroquois            18.0      16.78  07 AM Fri  -0.44

Sugar Creek
Milford             18.0      14.82  07 AM Fri  -1.57

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge        10.0       7.65  07 AM Fri   0.27
Kouts               11.0       8.52  07 AM Fri   0.19
Shelby               9.0       9.48  07 AM Fri   0.14 Minor
Momence              5.0       3.71  07 AM Fri   0.00
Wilmington           6.5       4.62  07 AM Fri   0.07

Thorn Creek
Thornton            10.0       5.13  06 AM Fri  -2.76

Hart Ditch
Dyer                12.0       3.46  07 AM Fri  -0.57

Little Calumet River
Munster             12.0       7.69  07 AM Fri  -0.96
South Holland       16.5      10.14  06 AM Fri  -0.78

Mazon River
Coal City           12.0       5.23  07 AM Fri  -0.42

Vermilion River
Pontiac             14.0       6.90  07 AM Fri  -0.46
Leonore             16.0      10.08  07 AM Fri   0.08

Upper Illinois River
Morris              16.0      13.03  07 AM Fri   0.11
Ottawa             463.0     462.68  06 AM Fri   0.28
La Salle            20.0      24.20  07 AM Fri   0.64 Minor

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb             10.0       5.70  07 AM Fri  -0.79

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere            9.0       4.59  07 AM Fri   0.17
Perryville          12.0      10.40  06 AM Fri   0.73

Pecatonica River
Shirland            12.0       9.80  07 AM Fri   0.32

Rock River
Rockton             10.0       7.47  06 AM Fri   0.07
Latham Park         10.0       7.99  07 AM Fri   0.06
Rockford             9.0       3.80  07 AM Fri   0.04
Byron               13.0      10.97  07 AM Fri   0.48
Dixon               16.0      13.04  06 AM Fri   0.48