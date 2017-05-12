Chef helps students in and outside the kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gloria Hafer pulls no punches when it comes to pushing her students.

For nearly 20 years, Hafer has been head chef of Chicago’s After School Matters culinary program.

Twice a day Hafer is in the kitchen teaching about 80 students not only the basics of cooking, but basic life skills that she says will prepare them for the future.

Hafer is a mentor, boss and sometimes the only confidant the children have. She uses the slogan “Hafer is Safer” because she wants the teens to know they always have a place they can come to that is safe and secure.

Gloria Hafer is one of Chicago’s Very Own.