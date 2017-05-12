A look into the drug that’s saving people from opioid overdoses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The opioid epidemic has a string of non-profit organizations looking for ways to save lives. Some are giving local law enforcement the tools needed to help people survive this epidemic.

The antidote Naloxone is one of the drugs that has pulled people out of an overdose. It’s what the Jordan Filler Foundation wants in the hands of first responders. They say thousands of lives have been saved because of it.

The demand is so high that organizations fear that a hike in cost will keep them from several different forms of Naloxone. Already, prices have increased. In February of last year one manufacturer increased the price from $575 to $4,100 per kit.

We reached out to several of the manufacturers. Kaleo which makes the auto-injector said there’s a reason why their prices went up. The company says when the auto-injector was first developed it was meant for doctors to give to patients who could overdose from a prescribed opioid.

It was not meant to be used by law enforcement or non-profits. The company does have a donation program, which local municipalities hope will continue or expand.

KALEO Written Statement

Mark Herzog, VP of Corporate Affairs, kaléo: Is there anything being done to make Evzio more accessible to police departments and other first responders?

“It is important to note that EVZIO is not intended to be sold to bulk purchasers such as first responder agencies, public health departments and non-profit community groups. Although EVZIO was built to be prescribed by physicians, rather than sold to bulk purchasers, we recognize the need of these organizations and developed the kaléo Cares Product Donation program, which continues to provide EVZIO free of charge. “We have donated more than 37,000 doses of EVZIO to public health departments, first responders and non-profits in Chicago and the surrounding counties. To date, we have donated nearly 230,000 naloxone auto-injectors to public health departments, first responders and non-profits serving patients in need and plan to donate an additional 70,000 EVZIO auto-injectors in 2017. Through the kaléo Cares Product Donation program, we’ve received reports of more than 3,500 lives saved by EVZIO. That’s an average of more than 27 a week since the start of the program.” What is the reason behind the price increase for Evzio? “To support our enhanced patient access program and ensure that as many patients as possible have access to EVZIO for $0, the list price was increased in February 2016. With this enhanced access program, the out-of-pocket cost is $0 for most patients obtaining EVZIO through a prescription. No naloxone product, branded or even generic, is less expensive for commercially insured patients, or patients without insurance and incomes below $100,000 a year, than EVZIO. We are proud to report that this enhanced patient access program is working, with three times as many EVZIO prescriptions being filled by patients compared to before the enhanced access program was launched.”

ADAPT PHARMA Written Statement