13 students survive elementary school bus crash with minor injuries

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A nine-year-old boy in Missouri tells what it was like to be thrown from his school bus after it crashed through a guardrail and slid down a ravine.

“We were going everywhere. I hit my head on the door and then I flew out the door,” said Hamid Socoro.

The bus had swerved, trying to avoid a speeding car, when it crashed into the guardrail.

Authorities say the driver’s ability to keep the bus from tipping over may have saved lives.

Thirteen students were on board the elementary school bus. They were all treated at a hospital and released by yesterday afternoon.

The bus driver is hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery.