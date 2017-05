Portillo’s is offering a few lucky winners free food for a year.

All you have to do is snap a picture with your phone and link it with the #MeatUpSweeps.

The contest asks people to post pictures of themselves eating Portillo’s on Instagram or Twitter.

Post a photo at Portillo's with #meatupsweeps and tag us to be entered for a chance to win Portillo's for a year:https://t.co/GDkxHsBWWC pic.twitter.com/R2Pc7e5hCZ — Portillo's (@portilloshotdog) May 5, 2017

The contest runs through May 31st and three winners will be selected at random.