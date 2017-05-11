× What’s next for former Cubs catcher David Ross? A new cereal

CHICAGO – Since the Cubs won the World Series, everything’s coming up “Grandpa Rossy.”

From “Dancing With The Stars” to his recently released book “Teammate,” former catcher David Ross is as big of a star in his first year of retirement than at anytime in his 15-year career.

This week brings yet another opportunity for Ross: Food.

PLB Sports, the same company that makes “RizzO’s” for Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, has released “Grandpa Rossy Crunch” in honor of the catcher.

According to the website, the 14oz box of frosted flakes cereal is available to buy online and is expected to be available at Jewel-Osco stores this week.

Ross retired after helping the Cubs to their first World Series title in 108 years. The catcher was a focal point of the season, praised as much for his leadership as his play for the team from April to their Game 7 win over the Indians.

After that, Ross had enjoyed a successful run on “Dancing With the Stars” where he and dance partner Lindsay Arnold have reached the show’s semifinals.