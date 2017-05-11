The Voice alum RaeLynn performing her new song ‘Love Triangle’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fresh off being nominated for Breakthrough Video of the Year for 'Love Triangle' for the 2017 CMT Music Awards, the Doing it To Country Songs Tour with her friend and mentor from The Voice, Blake Shelton, the rising star is excited to combine the fun of a Country concert with a full-on dance party as she headlines clubs for the first time.

RaeLynn’s current single “Love Triangle” is the powerful first track from her Warner Bros. Records/Warner Music Nashville debut 'Wildhorse,' produced by Jimmy Robbins and Nicolle Galyon. “Love Triangle” tells her personal story in a way that "is a raw and emotional account of what it’s like to be the child of divorced parents" (People Magazine), which media and fans have immediately gravitated to, evidenced by the single hitting Top 11 sales per spin while the music video has racked up 5.6 million views since release.

The remainder of the 12-track album, 11 of which were co-written by RaeLynn herself, is a broader look into her life over the past few years since her breakthrough on NBC’s hit show, The Voice. Recently nominated for the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards fan-voted the freshest! - best new artist country and selected as a 2017 “Country Artist to Watch” by Pandora Radio, Napster and Billboard, RaeLynn has tallied 104 million plus cumulative career streams

RaeLynn is inviting fans to RaVe at Joe’s Live in Rosemont, IL on May 11.

Doors: 7:00pm

Show: 8:00pm

New Album Wildhorse - Which Catapulted To #1 On iTunes Country Chart And #3 iTunes All Genre Chart

www.raelynn.com