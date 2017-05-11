× The Affordable Housing Crisis in a segregated Chicago

A community divided over a proposal for mixed income housing. This contentious battle is brewing in the city’s Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest side. In this Cover Story, WGN’s Gaynor Hall looks at how the fate of the privately owned development could impact efforts to increase affordable housing all across Chicago.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please share this story. And if you'd like more information, we have lots of links to click on here:

Producer Pam Grimes and photojournalists Mike D'Angelo, Steve Scheuer, and Reed Nolan contributed to this report.

http://www.chicagohousinginitiative.org/

https://www.metroplanning.org/index.html

http://www.thecha.org/residents/housing-choice-voucher-hcv-program/

http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/article/in-americas-affordable-housing-crisis-more-demand-but-less-supply/

http://www.nwsideunite.org/

https://nwsgop.com/

https://www.facebook.com/AffordableJP/

http://www.jpna.net/