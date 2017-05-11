Shawn Hunter discusses Rosemont’s new minor league baseball team on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - While Major League Baseball is the goal for everyone who picks up a glove, bat and a ball, there is something about the journey to get there which makes it special.

Minor League Baseball teams are spread all across the country in big cities and small, providing a proving ground for prospective players and a place for fans to have a good time.

Now that experience is coming to Rosemont.

Shawn Hunter, co-owner of the new franchise for the city that will play in a new ballpark in 2018, came on Sports Feed Thursday to discuss the team. He gave some background information on the start of creating the team with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

