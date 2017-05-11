Shark advisory issued after 15 Great Whites spotted near California beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANA POINT, Calif. -- Parts of southern California are under a shark advisory.

About 15 Great White sharks were spotted in the waters off Capistrano Beach in southern Orange County Wednesday.

People were asked to leave the water.

Later in the day, another group of Great White sharks was spotted off the coast of long beach.

The fire department warned beach goers to enter the water at their own risk.

Last month, a 33-year-old woman was attacked by a shark while swimming off a state beach in San Diego County.