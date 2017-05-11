× Judge to decide today if Melodie Gliniewicz goes on trial

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A judge is expected to rule Thursday whether to dismiss the charges against the widow of a disgraced Fox Lake police lieutenant.

Melodie Gliniewicz is asking the court to throw out allegations that she participated with her husband, in stealing thousands of dollars from a police youth program.

Joe Gliniewicz staged his suicide in 2015, to make it look like he was killed in the line of duty.

Melodie is charged with unlawful use of charitable funds, conspiracy and money laundering.