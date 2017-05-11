× LAX opening paparazzi-free terminal for celebrities

LOS ANGELES — Only in Los Angeles…

A brand new terminal is about to open at LAX Airport, just for celebrities and other rich people.

A security company built a special entrance where the beautiful people can quietly check in, without having to run a gauntlet of pesky paparazzi.

The new terminal has luxury suites, private bathrooms, day beds, well-stocked fridges — everything for the pampered traveler.

Membership costs $7,500 a year, plus another $2,700 for each time a member uses the terminal.