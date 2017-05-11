Gov. Rauner booed at Chicago State University Commencement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Gov. Bruce Rauner attended the commencement Thursday for the class of 2017 at Chicago State University and was booed loudly.

The state budget mess hung over commencement like a dark cloud.

An official says the governor was invited by the school and he accepted their invitation this passed Tuesday.

It's a strange political decision.

It been a difficult time for CSU. Last year, the university laid off 40 percent of its employees.

Money for high education dried up with the stopgap budget expired on Jan. 1.

Officials at the 150-year-old university are optimistic they can resolve their financial issues by increasing enrollment.