Conflicting narratives emerge about Comey’s firing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Conflicting narratives have emerged about the rationale for the president's dismissal of the FBI director and some in congress are warning of impeachment proceedings.

As for James Comey's message to his former staff, he wrote that the president can fire him for any reason or for no reason at all. Comey said he won't spend time dissecting the decision and that he hopes they won't either. That is not the case for the rest of Capitol Hill.

Sources tell CNN that Comey was fired because he never provided the president with any assurance of personal loyalty, as well as the fact that the FBI's investigation was accelerating into possible Trump campaign collusion with Russia. The White House version of the dismissal cited concern about Comey's investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails. This is despite the fact that the president has faulted Comey for not criminally charging Clinton.

Other sources close to the White House say that chief of staff Reince Priebus warned of risks associated with firing Comey but that the president was firm in his position and did not seek a variety of viewpoints on the matter. According to those CNN sources, the president was particularly frustrated with testimony that Comey was "mildly nauseous" about the idea that he helped sway the election. According to deputy white house press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Comey committed what she called "atrocities" when investigating Clinton's emails.