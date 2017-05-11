Chicago-area Hydrologic River stage/Flood Forecasts
Additional rains of three-quarter inch to an inch and a half across the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon/evening has caused rivers to rise once again. Minor Flooding is forecast for segments of Illinois River at LaSalle and Ottawa affecting Bureau, LaSalle and Putnam Counties, the Fox River at Montgomery and Dayton affecting LaSalle, Kane and Kendall Counties, the East branch of the DuPage River at Bolingbrook affecting Will County, and the Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake and Newton Counties in Indiana.
A Flood Advisory for rivers near bankfull, and at action levels, but not expected to flood is in effect on the Sugar Creek at Milford affecting Iroquois County, the Fox River at Algonquin affecting Kane and McHenry Counties, the Illinois River at Morris affecting Grundy County, and the Rock River at Byron and Dixon affecting Ogle and Lee Counties respectively.
Rivers under Flood warnings/Advisories are shown in green on the highlighted map.
Below is a listing of Chicago-area river stages issued earlier today by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office along with their Flood Forecasts…
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Thu May 11 2017
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flod
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 3.66 07 AM Thu 1.94
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 5.17 06 AM Thu -0.30
Gurnee 7.0 5.37 06 AM Thu 0.00
Lincolnshire 12.5 10.02 07 AM Thu 0.28
Des Plaines 15.0 12.59 07 AM Thu 1.17
River Forest 16.0 10.25 07 AM Thu 1.79
Riverside 7.0 5.82 07 AM Thu 1.53
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 M M M Advisory
Montgomery 13.0 13.26 07 AM Thu 0.48 Minor
Dayton 12.0 11.50 07 AM Thu 1.19 Minor
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 19.93 07 AM Thu 3.61 Minor
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 9.74 07 AM Thu 1.50
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 -0.02 07 AM Thu M
Shorewood 6.5 4.69 07 AM Thu 1.22
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 7.33 06 AM Thu 0.32
Foresman 18.0 14.75 07 AM Thu -0.11
Chebanse 16.0 11.79 07 AM Thu -0.12
Iroquois 18.0 17.22 07 AM Thu -0.57
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 16.39 07 AM Thu -0.61 Advisory
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 7.38 07 AM Thu -0.25
Kouts 11.0 8.33 07 AM Thu -0.16
Shelby 9.0 9.34 07 AM Thu -0.20 Minor
Momence 5.0 3.71 07 AM Thu 0.05
Wilmington 6.5 4.55 07 AM Thu -0.08
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 7.87 06 AM Thu 4.07
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 4.03 07 AM Thu 1.01
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 8.65 07 AM Thu 2.18
South Holland 16.5 10.84 06 AM Thu 3.23
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 5.65 07 AM Thu -1.48
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 7.30 07 AM Thu -0.77
Leonore 16.0 9.98 07 AM Thu 1.31
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 12.91 07 AM Thu 0.90 Advisory
Ottawa 463.0 462.37 06 AM Thu 0.41 Minor
La Salle 20.0 23.54 07 AM Thu 0.36 Minor
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 6.48 07 AM Thu 2.04
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 4.42 07 AM Thu 0.83
Perryville 12.0 9.61 06 AM Thu 1.35
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 9.48 07 AM Thu 0.22
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 7.40 06 AM Thu 0.07
Latham Park 10.0 7.93 07 AM Thu 0.16
Rockford 9.0 3.76 07 AM Thu 0.12
Byron 13.0 10.49 07 AM Thu 0.59 Advisory
Dixon 16.0 12.53 06 AM Thu 0.43 Advisory