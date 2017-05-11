× Chicago-area Hydrologic River stage/Flood Forecasts

Additional rains of three-quarter inch to an inch and a half across the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon/evening has caused rivers to rise once again. Minor Flooding is forecast for segments of Illinois River at LaSalle and Ottawa affecting Bureau, LaSalle and Putnam Counties, the Fox River at Montgomery and Dayton affecting LaSalle, Kane and Kendall Counties, the East branch of the DuPage River at Bolingbrook affecting Will County, and the Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake and Newton Counties in Indiana.

A Flood Advisory for rivers near bankfull, and at action levels, but not expected to flood is in effect on the Sugar Creek at Milford affecting Iroquois County, the Fox River at Algonquin affecting Kane and McHenry Counties, the Illinois River at Morris affecting Grundy County, and the Rock River at Byron and Dixon affecting Ogle and Lee Counties respectively.

Rivers under Flood warnings/Advisories are shown in green on the highlighted map.

Below is a listing of Chicago-area river stages issued earlier today by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office along with their Flood Forecasts…