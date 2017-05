CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is getting praised on social media for a good deed he did for a soldier.

According to a tweet by American Airlines flight attendant Teri Truss, Kane gave up his first-class seat on a flight to a soldier. Truss tweeted a photo with Kane saying, “Patrick Kane from The BLACKHAWKS gave up his 1st Class seat to a SOLDIER…what a class act…”

Patrick Kane from The BLACKHAWKS gave up his 1st Class seat to a SOLDIER…what a class act… pic.twitter.com/NKTDWXWdZA — Teri Truss (@TeriTruss) May 11, 2017

Since Wednesday night, the picture has been retweeted over 1,850 times and liked over 5,700 times.