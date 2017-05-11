× Blackhawks sign forward Richard Panik to a two-year deal

CHICAGO – After the most productive season of his career, the Blackhawks have rewarded Richard Panik with a bit of security with the franchise.

On Thursday the team announced that they’ve reached an agreement on a new two-year deal with the forward that runs through the 2018-2019 season.

“Richard made tremendous strides this past year and we were pleased with the consistency he showed throughout the season,” said Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman in a statement through the team. “We are looking forward to having him in Chicago for the next two seasons.”

Acquired in a trade with the Maple Leafs in the middle of the 2015-2016 season, Panik was one of the surprises for the Blackhawks this past season. He scored the first goal for the team in the 2016-2017 on opening night against the Blues and was off and running after that.

Panik scored six goals in the first month of the season – his entire total in 30 games with the Blackhawks – and ended up with a career-high 22 goals and assists in 82 games .