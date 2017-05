Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Wis. -- A bus driver in Wisconsin is so charismatic, riders notice when he's not at work.

One passenger asked Tom Redmond where he'd been recently. Redmond said that his mother had died.

He later saw the same passenger passing something around the bus. It turned out to be a sympathy card that they all signed.

Redmond said the simple gesture from strangers has given him the strength to get through.