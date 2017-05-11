× Bears release wide receiver Eddie Royal after two seasons, reportedly will meet with Victor Cruz

CHICAGO – Two years ago, he was brought on in hopes of being one of the players that could jump start a new offense under a new regime of the Bears.

After those two seasons that were limited by injuries, the Bears are saying goodbye to Eddie Royal.

The receiver was one of four players let go on Thursday by the Bears but was the only one to be outright released. Defensive tackle Will Sutton, offensive lineman Cornelius Edison and fullback Paul Lasike were all waived by the franchise.

Royal played in 18 games in two years for the Bears – nine in 2015 and 2016. He made 70 catches for 607 yards and three touchdowns in that time but was limited by injuries in both seasons that caused him to fall short of the 91 receptions he had with the Chargers the year before the Bears signed him in 2014.

On the same day, Kimberly Jones of the NFL Network reported that former New York Giants receiver Victor Cruz would meet with the Bears on Monday.

Victor Cruz scheduled to meet with Chicago Bears Monday. Jaguars May 23. Interest is heating up. — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) May 11, 2017

Cruz was released by the Giants this offseason after five years with the team. He made 39 catches for 586 yards and a touchdown in 2016, two years removed from a serious knee injury that cost him the entire 2015 season.