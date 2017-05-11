Around Town visits Goldfish Swim School to learn summer water safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Saturday, May 20th, the Goldfish Swim Schools throughout Chicago are hosting FREE Safety Day Events. Safety Day Events are designed to provide families with information about water safety as well as other safety events that impact families. Events will include safety demonstrations, family swim and safety presentations for other local vendors. We will also be presenting water safety presentations.

We bring this presentation to schools and community groups throughout Chicago at no cost. These kids are listening to a water safety presentation right now. We present the basics about water safety in a fun and engaging way.

Note that some events require an RSVP.

