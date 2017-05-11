Alexa, are you invading my privacy? Electronic devices’ recordings raise concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From voice controlled personal assistants to fitness trackers to smart phones, electronic devices are a staple in our everyday lives.

Devices like Amazon Echo, or Alexa as it’s called, is always at the ready and listening. But is "she" also invading privacy?

Alexa says “she” only sends audio back to Amazon when she hears you say the wake word. It is the wake word, “Alexa,” that triggers her to record.

“It’s getting more and more complicated by how these various types of technology not only receive your voice, but they’ll record a certain amount and then they might end up talking to another device,” WGN legal analyst Terry Sullivan says.

He says that is what has been playing out in an Arkansas court room where James Bates is charged with murder after finding a friend floating in his hot tub after a night of drinking a year and a half ago.

Police found blood, broken bottles, signs of a struggle and an Amazon Echo inside his home.

The prosecutor in that case is trying to force Amazon to hand over any recordings leading up to, during and after the murder.

The prosecutor in the case argues there is a balance between privacy and the interest of law enforcement.

But what if there isn’t audio or video? Just last month a Connecticut man was charged with murdering his wife based partially on data found on her fitness tracker.

Authorities say Connie Dabate’s fitbit showed her moving around her house after her husband Richard told police a masked man shot and killed her.

He has pleaded not guilty.