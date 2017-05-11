2 elderly women carjacked in broad daylight on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are searching for a suspect after two elderly women were carjacked in broad daylight.

The two incidents happened just a block away from each other just days apart.

The first occurred on May 7th at 92nd and Ashland at 11 a.m.

The second occurred on on May 10th at 1 p.m.

In both cases police say the same man was armed with a gun and approached senior citizens grabbed their purses and then jumped in their cars and drove off.

The suspect is described as an African American male between 45-50 years old. He is 5’7 and 150lbs.