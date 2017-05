× 109-year old is a big Cubs Fan

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wisc. — A woman born in Chicago is now believed to be the oldest person living in Wisconsin.

Hazel Schuth is 109-years old.

She’s also a huge Chicago Cubs fan.

Hazel has lived through two World Series and celebrated the Cubs’ victory last Fall.

She was born in Chicago and spent summers in Lake Geneva.

She was also married for 60-years and now lives close to her daughter.

Hazel will turn 110 in July.