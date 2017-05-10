Woman says United forced her to pee in a cup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman claims flight attendants on a United Airlines plane refused to let her use the restroom, and told her to use a cup instead.

She says it was humiliating.

The "fasten seat belt" sign was on during a flight from Houston to Kansas City, but Nicole Harper says she had already alerted the crew that she has an overactive bladder.

"So I said, I'm going to need to use the restroom or I'm going to need a cup.' Well, they handed me the cup, which was about this big so I said, 'I'm going to need a 2nd cup,'" Harper said. "It's a completely humiliating situation. There's people all around. Strangers. They just didn't understand that I really did not have any control over this situation. They need to focus a little bit more on their paying customers and have more customer service."

She later took to Facebook to share her ordeal.

United Airlines has reached out to her, and it is investigating the incident.