MERCED, Calif. — A mother’s new bundle of joy is anything but little.

Baby Raymond was born on April 30 at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.

His mother, Jenna Reyes was expecting a 10- to 11-pound baby, and decided to have a C-section.

She says she’s had big babies before, but none as big as Raymond.

“Oh my gosh he looks like a toddler, he was so big!” Reyes said.

Reyes, who already has a daughter, says this is it — after Raymond, she’s not having any more kids.