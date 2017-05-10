× White Sox place catcher Geovany Soto on the 10-day disabled list again

CHICAGO – After a season filled with injuries a year ago in Anaheim, Geovany Soto is experiencing some more pain in his second stint with the White Sox.

On Wednesday the team placed the catcher on the ten-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation. The White Sox called up catcher Kevan Smith from Triple-A Charlotte to take his place with the move on Soto retroactive to May 8th.

It’s the second time the team has done so for the same injury, going on the disabled list from April 12-22nd. It comes a year after injuries played a part in Soto appearing in just 26 games for the Angels.

This season Soto is batting .190 with three home runs along with 11 RBIs in splitting the White Sox catching duties with Omar Narvaez.