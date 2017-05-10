× White Sox Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Minnesota

*The Chicago White Sox’s offense at home in 2017 has been an all-or-nothing proposition:

In 6 Wins: 50 runs, .325 avg, 8 HR (5+ runs each gm)

In 6 Losses: 7 runs, .161 avg, 0 HR (3 runs or fewer each gm)

*The Twins have homered at least once in 11 straight games (19 total). If they go deep on Wednesday, they’ll have their longest streak of games with a home run since July 2002, when they hit home runs in 12 consecutive contests.

*On the morning of April 23, Jose Abreu had a meager .183 batting average. Things have turned around in a hurry for the Chicago slugger; he’s been very good since then hitting an even .400 (22/55).

*Miguel Sano has 28 RBI in the Twins’ first 30 games of 2017. In the franchise’s 57 years in Minneapolis, only two other players have had 28-plus RBI through the team’s 30th game: Kirby Puckett, 31 in 1994, and Tony Oliva, 28 in 1970.

*On Wednesday, Phil Hughes bids to make it five wins in as many road starts in 2017. Hughes is getting 8.87 runs of support per nine innings on the road this season (23 runs in 23.1 innings).