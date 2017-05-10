Viral video ‘Swedish Fika’ finds solution to worlds’ problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What is a "Swedish Fika" you ask? Oskar Kongshöj & Gustaf Mardelius may say it's the answer to world peace.

The Swedish duo's viral video encourages people to set aside their differences and come together to enjoy a coffee break.

In Swedish culture, Fika is a word that means "to have a coffee," often accompanied with something sweet.

“Every day we see war and brutality, criminality,” starts the song, then calls on world leaders such as Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, to sit down and enjoy a fika.