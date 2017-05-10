Uber is delivering adoptable puppies in Chicago just for today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- To celebrate National Puppy Week, Uber is offering puppy deliveries.

Uber is teaming up with the Anti-Cruelty Society for four hours Wednesday to bring dogs straight to you.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can request a visit for $30. You'll get about 15 minutes of puppy play time.

The goal of the special service is to find as many homes as possible for the adoptable animals and raise awareness for adopting, not shopping.

This was a very popular event last year, so be sure to log on right at 11 a.m. if you want to take part. Participants should use the Uber app to request deliveries with the code "PUPPIES."