Tony nominated actor Bryce Pinkham performs “On The Street Where You Live”
-
Chicago Traffic Jam
-
Skateboard legend Tony Hawk films rats causing car fire
-
Chicago band Whitney performs
-
‘Deplorable’ conditions inside Illinois home where infant found dead
-
‘Wayne’s World’ star Tia Carrere performs with WGN Morning News Men’s Glee Club
-
-
14-year-old shot and killed in Austin
-
‘Straight No Chaser’ performs LIVE on WGN Morning News
-
‘Criminal Minds’ star Joe Mantegna on Cubs, music and Chicago naming a street for him
-
Piano prodigy Emily Bear performs on WGN Morning News
-
En Vogue performs at WGN!
-
-
David Schwimmer on his Friends character ‘Ross’ and playing ‘Robert Kardashian’
-
Piff the Magic Dragon returns to WGN Morning News and shows off new card tricks
-
Grammy Award winning-band the Mavericks perform new songs off their latest record