× Showers/thunderstorms break out north of warm frontal boundary this afternoon – stronest storms expected here later toward evening

The current weather radar mosaic displayed below shows eastward-moving showers and thunderstorms developing north of a west-east-oriented warm front laying across central Illinois. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois until 8PM CDT this evening, and severe storms are more likely to spread into our area and develop along and north of the frontal boundary here later in the afternoon or early evening.

Locally heavy downpours, vivid lightning and gusty winds will likely occur with some of the stronger storms in our area this afternoon.

Current regional weather radar mosaic…