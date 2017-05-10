× Shooting victim honored with street sign

A teenager who was killed as he shielded a friend from bullets during gang gunfire on a CTA bus is honored on Wednesday.

Blair Holt was remembered on the tenth anniversary of his death with a street named after him.

“Honorary Blair DeLane Holt Way” was unveiled outside Percy Julian High School, where it’s “Peace Week.” His parents did the dedication.

Holt was just 16 years-old when he was killed, and an only child.

The convicted killer was sentenced to 100 years in prison, but that sentence is mired in the appeals process.