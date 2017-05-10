× Shedd Aquarium may raise admission prices

CHICAGO — The Shedd Aquarium is asking to raise the price of admission for the first time in 17 years.

The park district board was supposed to vote on the proposed hike Wednesday but its meeting has been postponed.

Once the new pricing structure goes into effect, probably by July first, there will be a single admission price rather than the current three.

The Shedd wants the basic 5 dollar admission to the central aquarium to go up to $19.95 but the entire aquarium would be included in the package.

Out-of-towners would pay $39.95

Shedd officials say the higher fees will allow them to offer more free days for hometown visitors.