× Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for portions of southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois until 8PM CDT this Wednesday eveningo

...Chicago area not included in this Watch... The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of southern Iowa Northwest Illinois Northern Missouri * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 100 PM until 800 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...A warm front will continue to lift slowly northward across southeast Iowa and north-central IL this afternoon, with a destabilizing air mass along and south of this front. Strong to severe thunderstorms across south-central Iowa should continue to increase in coverage and intensity as they spread east-southeastward into southeast Iowa, northern Missouri and northwest Illinois through early evening.