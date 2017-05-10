Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for portions of southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois until 8PM CDT this Wednesday eveningo

...Chicago area not included in this Watch...
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
southern Iowa
Northwest Illinois
Northern Missouri
* Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 100 PM
until 800 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include...
Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
A tornado or two possible
SUMMARY...A warm front will continue to lift slowly northward across
southeast Iowa and north-central IL this afternoon, with a
destabilizing air mass along and south of this front. Strong to
severe thunderstorms across south-central Iowa should continue to
increase in coverage and intensity as they spread east-southeastward
into southeast Iowa, northern Missouri and northwest Illinois
through early evening.