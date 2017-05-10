Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for portions of southeast Iowa, northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois until 8PM CDT this Wednesday eveningo

Posted 1:35 PM, May 10, 2017, by , Updated at 01:36PM, May 10, 2017 
...Chicago area not included in this Watch... 


The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     southern Iowa
     Northwest Illinois
     Northern Missouri

   * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 100 PM
     until 800 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...A warm front will continue to lift slowly northward across
   southeast Iowa and north-central IL this afternoon, with a
   destabilizing air mass along and south of this front. Strong to
   severe thunderstorms across south-central Iowa should continue to
   increase in coverage and intensity as they spread east-southeastward
   into southeast Iowa, northern Missouri and northwest Illinois
   through early evening.