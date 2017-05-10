Search for new FBI director beings, some candidates with ties to Trump campaign

WASHINGTON, DC. — The search for Comey’s replacement begins immediately.

Tuesday, President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in a controversial move.

Some possible candidates for the possible have ties to the Trump campaign.

Names floating around include Rudy Giuliani, Chris Christie and Ray Kelly.

Giuliani was a federal prosecutor before he was mayor of New York, but his support for Trump during the election makes it harder for him to get confirmed. Same goes for New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie.

Former New York Police Commissioner Ray Kelly could get some bi-partisan support. There’s also former FBI Deputy Director John Pistol and the current acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

Whoever the president picks will need to be confirmed by senate.