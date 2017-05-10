Robert Zeglinski discusses the Bears rookies & offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Now that the shock from their first round draft selction has died down just a bit, it's time for the Bears to get down to business.

This weekend the team will welcome Mitchell Trubisky along with the rest of their rookies to Halas Hall to take part in the annual rookie mini-camp in Lake Forest.

Ryan Pace took a few major chances with his selections and his future with the Bears could very well rest with his five selections last month. On top of that, John Fox enters a critical year for his own future with the franchise in 2017.

Robert Zeglinski of the Rock River Times and Windy City Gridiron came on Sports Feed to discuss all those topics on the team with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch his segments on Wednesday's show in the video above or below.