Republican strategist Chris Robling, Democratic strategist Marj Halperin on the firing of FBI Director James Comey

Republican strategist Chris Robling and Democratic strategist Marj Halperin join WGN Morning News to discuss the controversial firing of FBI Director James Comey and what it means for the Trump administration and the Russia investigation.
