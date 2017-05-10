Police search for teenage girl suspect in CTA train robberies

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning community members after two people were robbed while riding the Green Line and Pink Line trains, respectively.

Both incidents occurred Thursday, May 4, at about 12:50 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

In both incidents, a female robber approached the victims as they were seated. She then forcibly took property from the victims’ hands and fled the train.

This suspect is described as being about 17-years-old, is 5’4″ to 5’7″ tall, and weighs 100-130 pounds.

If you have any information, contact Chicago police.