× Mesoscale Outlook – Severe Thunderstorm Watch could be extended into the Chicago area later this afternoon/evening

...The National Storm Prediction Center latest discussion... The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 203 continues. SUMMARY...The severe risk continues across remaining-valid portions of Severe Thunderstorm Watch 203 and may spread farther east/south. Additional Watch issuance and/or Watch extension may be considered. DISCUSSION...A cluster of thunderstorms has consolidated into a somewhat more organized squall line from southeast IA to far north-central MO. This activity will continue advancing generally eastward along a baroclinic zone, with some tendency for southward development into a destabilizing environment south of the boundary. A few storms may also continue to develop ahead of this activity. With around 45-55 kt of effective shear, this activity will likely continue to exhibit organization into the early evening hours. Isolated to widely scattered severe wind/hail will remain possible, along with some potential for a brief tornado. Downstream Watch issuance may eventually be considered, and local extensions of Watch 203 may also be considered. Behind the squall line, the severe risk will markedly diminish.