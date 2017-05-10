Lunchbreak: Fig jam and jalapeno jam, prepared by Burger Moovment chef Anthony Gambino

Chef Anthony Gambino

Burger Moovment

7512 W. North Avenue

Elmwood Park

(708) 452-7288

www.burgermoovment.com/

Fig Jam

Ingredients:

2 pounds black mission or brown turkey figs, stems removed and cut in 1/2 inch pieces.

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup honey

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

Directions:

In a large, non-reactive, heavy bottom pot, toss together the figs and sugar. Let stand for about 20 min or until the sugar has dissolved and the figs have released their moisture. Add the honey, water and lemon juice and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a medium simmer and cook until the mixture has reduced and coats the back of a spoon like a thick syrup. Remove from heat and stir in lemon zest. Cool to room temperature.

Fig jam can be stored in an air tight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.

Jalepeño Jam

Ingredients:

12 jalapeño peppers, seeded and diced small

1 large green bell pepper, seeded and diced small

2 sweet banana peppers, seeded and diced small

1 1/2 cups apple cider vinegar

4 cups sugar

4 oz liquid pectin

pinch of salt

Directions:

Place all ingredients, except for pectin, in a medium, non-reactive sauce pan. Bring to a boil, lower heat, and simmer for 20 minutes. Return to a rolling boil, stir in liquid pectin and boil for one minute. Cool to room temperature.

Jalapeño jam can be stored in an air tight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.