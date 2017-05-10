× Kidnapped Tennessee teen claims she’s “in love” with former teacher

A teenager abducted by her teacher reportedly is refusing to return home and claims she’s “in love” with him.

A source tells The Daily Mail the 15-year-old won’t go home because she blames her father for splitting up her and 50-year-old Tad Cummins.

The two were missing for more than a month.

They were found in a remote cabin in northern California.

Cummins was the girl’s teacher in Tennessee.

He’s facing up to 12 years in prison for aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor.

The girl was admitted to a special treatment center for trauma victims.