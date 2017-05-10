× Forbes Richest in Hip-Hop 2017

Forbes released today its 2017 list of Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists – these five artists have a combined net worth of approximately $2.57 billion.

Diddy (No. 1) retains his top spot as the richest artist in Hip-Hop, closing in on billionaire-status on account of his lucrative deal with Diageo’s Ciroc, as well as huge stakes in TV network Revolt. Closely behind, Jay Z’s (No. 2) fortune has jumped 30% in the past year after a $200 million investment from Sprint reportedly put the valuation of his music-streaming service, Tidal, at $600 million, more than 10 times what he paid for the company two years ago. Dre (No. 3) hasn’t quite achieved the billionaire status he initially claimed, but his cut in the Beats sale gave him the largest single-year payday ever recorded by a living musician; his fortune has since swelled to $740 million thanks to savvy investments.

