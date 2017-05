Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURBANK, CA. - Flight 25-30 from Dallas had pulled up to the gate at Burbank's Bob Hope Airport, and the passengers were deplaning, when three of them got into an argument, then a shoving match.

The plane's crew stepped in, to pull them apart.

police arrested one person.

A second passenger came away with some minor scrapes and cuts.

There's no word on what started the brawl.